Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.
OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.
Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
