Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,453 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $24,158,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 162,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 148,043 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

