Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

