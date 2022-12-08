Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 8,871 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.52. 16,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.70.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.