Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 5,300 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 159,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $45,893,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

MPWR stock traded up $5.93 on Thursday, hitting $373.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,472. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $548.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

