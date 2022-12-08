Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 59,900 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

