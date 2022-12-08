Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1,192.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

ILMN traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $211.95. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

