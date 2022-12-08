Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 32,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

