Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.76 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.44. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,186. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average is $172.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

