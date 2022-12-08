Paloma Partners Management Co Has $8.16 Million Stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,477 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Renren were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Renren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Renren Stock Up 1.0 %

Renren Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RENN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. Renren Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.