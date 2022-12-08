Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.50 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $620.85. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,840. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

