Parkwood LLC Acquires Shares of 523,680 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Udemy makes up about 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.37% of Udemy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Udemy by 21,135.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Udemy by 277.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 2,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

