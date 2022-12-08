Parkwood LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,432 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 14,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

