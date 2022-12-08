Parkwood LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,483. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

