Parkwood LLC Grows Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Coupang by 34.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $677,132,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.