Parkwood LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parkwood LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,053. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

