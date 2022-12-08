Parkwood LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 234,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 1,765.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,232,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166,133 shares during the last quarter.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IGTAR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

