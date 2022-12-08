Parkwood LLC Purchases 1,423,015 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) by 1,175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,015 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 5.4% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NU by 151.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NU by 134.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058,411 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,071,000. Finally, Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,129,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 412,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,940,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

