Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $29.35 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,168 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up about 4.1% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $29,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 58.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,491. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,919 shares of company stock worth $2,006,124. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCS. Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

