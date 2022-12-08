PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $13.58 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $320,927.80 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00504833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.07 or 0.30175333 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.