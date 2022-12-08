Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $880.49 and last traded at $930.77. 315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $949.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $913.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $950.90.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

