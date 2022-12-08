Patient Capital Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for 5.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.16.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

