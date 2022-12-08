Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

FANG stock opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

