Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.
Paul Mueller Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.
Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.77 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.93%.
Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.
