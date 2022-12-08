Pavadi Capital LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pavadi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises approximately 5.0% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pavadi Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Syneos Health worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.69.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

