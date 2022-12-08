PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Director Michael J. Glennon Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Glennon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PAVmed Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 372.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 26.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.