PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Director Michael J. Glennon Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Glennon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PAVmed Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Institutional Trading of PAVmed
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 372.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 26.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAVmed Company Profile
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
Read More
