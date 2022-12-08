Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.42.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paychex by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Paychex by 46.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Paychex by 46.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.