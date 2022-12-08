Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

