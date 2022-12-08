PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,168,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

MoneyGram International Company Profile



MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

