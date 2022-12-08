PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $53,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

