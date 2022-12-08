PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 6,810 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 3.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,232,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 23,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Baidu Trading Up 5.3 %

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

