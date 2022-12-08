PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $217,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649,795 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 412,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.