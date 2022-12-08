Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 236,015 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $58,374,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $6,033,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 168,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.2 %

SBCF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.