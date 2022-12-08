Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 39,779 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ModivCare worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ModivCare by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ModivCare Price Performance

MODV stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $154.31.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Articles

