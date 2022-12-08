PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 33.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

