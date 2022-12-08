Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCX opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.