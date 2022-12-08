Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.70

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80.59 ($0.98), with a volume of 2511014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Petrofac Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.01. The stock has a market cap of £420.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

About Petrofac

In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,676 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.32 ($6,100.87).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

