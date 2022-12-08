PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.01. PFSweb shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 48,633 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Mangrove Partners raised its position in PFSweb by 58.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 771,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 44.4% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 873,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 268,734 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 32.1% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 784,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 190,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 357.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

