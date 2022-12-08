PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.01. PFSweb shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 48,633 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
PFSweb Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
Institutional Trading of PFSweb
PFSweb Company Profile
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.
Featured Articles
