Philcoin (PHL) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $320,630.82 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

