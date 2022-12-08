Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 670

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 670 ($8.17) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.61) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $715.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF remained flat at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.