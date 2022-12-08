PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PTY opened at $13.16 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

