PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $144,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

