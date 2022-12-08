PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PDI opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,521,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

