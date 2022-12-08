PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PDI opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
