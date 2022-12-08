PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PMX opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

