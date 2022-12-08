PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PMF opened at $10.99 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

