Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 241.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PXD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

