Piper Sandler Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $55.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.