Piper Sandler Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $84.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $154.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,183,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

