Piper Sandler Reaffirms Underweight Rating for First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their underweight rating on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $39.39.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

