Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $7.99. Playtika shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 8,390 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Playtika by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $8,274,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $5,329,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

